PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) - Two Alabama city workers were arrested after they were caught playing a game of pickup basketball at a city-owned facility, authorities said.

Tjai Deion Bryant, 35, and Quadarius Devonte Woods, 26, were arrested Thursday and both charged with a Class C misdemeanor after violating the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, news outlets reported.

Phenix City Police Capt. Joey Williams said Woods and Bryant were both employees of the city’s recreation center. Williams said the pair went to the track to perform calisthenics, but rain drove them inside the facility where they played a pickup basketball game.

Williams said the game violated city guidelines prohibiting sports interaction with another person closer than six feet, as well as activities that require using shared equipment.

Williams said the men were being investigated by the city and they could be fired.

It’s unclear whether the men have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.