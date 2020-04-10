LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) - An off-duty city employee was fired and arrested after police accuse the employee of hitting a pedestrian with a city vehicle in Lynnwood, Washington, authorities said.

The city was notified Thursday and confirmed the driver was a Public Works Department employee still in their probationary period and had been with the city since December, Lynnwood public affairs officer Julie Moore said.

The employee was fired after the city learned of the incident, Moore said.

Snohomish County deputies say a vehicle struck a jogger around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, KIRO-TV reported.

The driver left the scene believed to be driving under the influence and later called 911 to report they may have hit a pedestrian, deputies said.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

“Our hearts ache for the victim of this tragic incident,” Mayor Nicola Smith said. “We continue to hold her in our thoughts and prayers.”

An investigation is ongoing.

