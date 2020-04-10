For-profit colleges such as Grand Canyon College and Florida Career College received $1.1 billion in aid from the recent $2.2 trillion stimulus package, according to new data from the Department of Education.

Public colleges and private nonprofit schools are receiving most of the nearly $14 billion in relief funds for higher education, at $8.9 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, according to a spreadsheet released by the agency this week.

In a phone call with reporters Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the first tranche of funding “is intended for direct support to students. And so they are going to institutions across the country of every variety.”

Funding levels were weighted by the number of students eligible for low-income support and the school’s enrollment. Under the terms of the CARE Act, at least 50% of funding for colleges is to go toward financial assistance for students.

The for-profits receiving the most federal funds are GCC ($22.3 million), National University College ($21.3 million), and Pema Medical Institute ($21.2 million).

The public colleges receiving the most dollars are Arizona State University ($63.5 million), Penn State ($54.9 million), and Rutgers ($54.1 million).

The top three private nonprofit schools receiving CARE funds are Brigham Young University ($32.2 million), New York University ($25.6 million) and Keiser University ($21.1 million).

On Friday, a representative for the University of Phoenix announced the for-profit school would direct 100% of its $6.58 million in federal dollars to students “who were not exclusively studying online before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.