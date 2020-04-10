Montgomery County is requiring that shoppers wear face masks in grocery stores and other large retailers starting Monday, joining the District of Columbia.

“We are working on many fronts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Protecting shoppers and store employees is critical,” County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said in a statement.

The order also requires stores to limit the number of customers inside to prompt better social distancing.

Montgomery County is joining the District in requiring shoppers to wear face masks, although D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put businesses in charge of enforcing the order. The D.C. requirement is already in effect.

Next week, the District is opening a hotline for residents who aren’t able to get food and essential items.

“This is for residents who are medically required to quarantine or have no other means of acquiring these items,” Miss Bowser said at a Thursday press conference. “They’ll be able to call the hotline and let us know what they need and we will work to have those items delivered to them.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has recommended residents wear face masks when they leave their homes and has not issued an order.

