President Trump said he plans to log on to watch an Easter service led by an ardent supporter, Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress, on his laptop Sunday and that pastors are adhering to calls for social distancing.

Mr. Trump said watching on a computer is “not the same” as being in Mr. Jeffress’s church in Texas, but he’s been watching services digitally for three weeks and people seem to be following his lead.

The president believes most pastors agree with government orders that forbid packing into small spaces while the virus is circulating, even if it would be nice to gather for Easter.

He said pastors want to kill off the virus so they can return to normal worship.

“They want to get back to church, so badly,” he said.

