NORWICH, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont Selectboard voted to amend its immigration policing policy to add protections for undocumented people.

The Norwich Selectboard voted 4-1 in favor of the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy on Wednesday, the Valley News reported.

The policy bars police officers from asking a person’s immigration status, detaining a person for their immigration status or sharing immigration information with federal authorities.

At a debate, some raised concerns the amendment violates a federal law that requires police to share immigration information.

Norwich Police Chief Jennifer Frank opposed the measure and said it asks officers to violate a federal oath.

Selectboard member Mary Layton, the only member to vote against the policy, called it “unfair” and said it may not be necessary.

Supporters argued that the federal law violates the U.S. Constitution.

Selectboard member John Langus contested that police are tasked with upholding the constitution. Langus added that the federal government shouldn’t ask local police to “do their job for them.”

“Police officers swear an oath to the constitutions of the state of Vermont and the United States of America. They do not swear an oath to the federal law,” Langus said.

Voters supported amending the policy to prevent “biased policing” in a 1,346-296 vote in a town meeting last month.

