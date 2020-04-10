By - Associated Press - Friday, April 10, 2020

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan woman has been charged with murder and child abuse following the death of a toddler she was babysitting.

Kellie Barthel, 36, was arraigned Friday in Montcalm County District Court.

Nearly 2-year-old Vayda Vasquez was found unresponsive March 2 in a Douglass Township home, northeast of Grand Rapids. She had suffered multiple skull fractures and later was pronounced dead.

Barthel was arrested Wednesday.

The Associated Press was unable Friday night to determine if Barthel has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide