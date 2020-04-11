The National Park Police and the United States Park Police will close Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park and roads in Anacostia Park and Fort Dupont Park to vehicles, according to a press release Saturday from the mayor’s office.

“The USPP and NPS staff will monitor park use as well as guest compliance with social distancing,” stated the press release. “Some parking areas may temporarily close as needed to minimize congestion.”

Beach Drive, which is usually closed on the weekends, will continue that closure schedule until April 30. Anacostia Park and Fort Dupont Park will be closed 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until April 30, as well.

Miss Bowser had previously stated she was apprehensive about closing streets out of fear of creating a festival-like atmosphere, encouraging crowds.

