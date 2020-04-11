New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the numbers are stabilizing in terms of deaths per day from COVID-19, and that admissions to the hospital, Intensive Care Units, and incubations are all down.

“All the numbers are on the downward slope,” Mr. Cuomo told reporters.

In the past 24-hour period, though, 783 lives were lost, but that isn’t the all-time high for one day.

In total, the state, which has been the hardest hit by the virus, has lost 8,627 people to the pandemic.

“You can see the numbers somewhat stabilizing, but it is stabilizing at a horrific rate,” Mr. Cuomo said. “Incredible loss and pain.”

The governor said people need to “stay the course” and leaders must take politics out of the decision on when to start opening up businesses again, noting no one knows if a second wave of the virus would come.

“I’m Governor of New York and that’s where I am going to stay,” he said, noting it is a presidential election year but he has worked “hand in glove” with President Trump.

“He has really responded to New York’s needs so keep politics out of it,” the New York Democrat said.

The comment comes after a poll revealed Democrats wanted to drop former Vice President Joe Biden, the party’s frontrunner, for Mr. Cuomo to be the party’s presidential nominee after many have praised his leadership during the pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.