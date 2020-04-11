A majority of adults plan to wear face masks in public over the next two weeks, according to a Morning Consult poll published Friday, which also revealed many consumers are hesitant about getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seventy-two percent of adults surveyed said they will wear a face covering to grocery stores and parks. Nineteen percent said they do not plan to wear a mask when out in public over the next couple of weeks.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines on face masks, initially saying they are not needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but then later suggested wearing them in public when social distancing — staying six feet away from another individual — cannot be practiced.

About a quarter of adults said they may not feel comfortable going to a mall for the next six months or so once the country returns to normal and stay at home orders are terminated. About a third of respondents said they would be hesitant to travel abroad in the next six months.

The survey quizzed 2,200 adults from April 7-9. It has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

