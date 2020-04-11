SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing death at a motel in upstate New York, state police said Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing found the victim at the ClearView Motel in South Glens Falls at about 7 a.m., the state police said. The man had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reported that yellow tape marked the crime scene Saturday afternoon and investigators and police vehicles could be seen in the motel parking lot.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.