New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday public schools in the Big Apple will stay closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the rest of the academic year.

He said the reason is due to public health, and he’ll coordinate with the state as it determines a statewide approach.

“It’s the right thing to do. It clearly will help us save lives,” he said.More than a dozen states have suspended school for the rest of the year.

