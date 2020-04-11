New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday public schools in the Big Apple will stay closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the rest of the academic year.

He said the reason is due to public health, and he’ll coordinate with the state as it determines a statewide approach.

“It’s the right thing to do. It clearly will help us save lives,” he said.More than a dozen states have suspended school for the rest of the year.

But shortly following the mayor’s announcement, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the move was simply an opinion, noting there hasn’t been an official decision yet.

Mr. Cuomo said the state will act on a metropolitan basis, as well as with New Jersey and Connecticut if possible.

“That’s his opinion, but he didn’t close them and he can’t open them,” Mr. Cuomo said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.