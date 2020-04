The U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed Italy’s catastrophic numbers on Saturday.

The U.S. has seen 18,860 deaths, while Italy reported 18,849 thus far.

There have been 501,701 COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

