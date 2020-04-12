Dr. Anthony Fauci says that human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 diseases erupted in China in mid-December, yet the regime told the U.S. and the world the virus was only transmitted animal-to-human.

Dr. Fauci, an influential member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, told the Fox News show “Watters’ World” that as the diseases spread to more people in mid-January in China’s Hubei Province and Wuhan city, the communist government said that human contagion was minimal.

Both assertions were “clearly not correct … that was misinformation right from the beginning,” he said.

COVID-19 was in fact a highly contagious disease already being seeded by Chinese travelers in mid-January to the U.S. and Europe, where it has killed thousands.

“Early on we did not get correct information and the incorrect information was propagated right from the beginning,” Dr. Fauci said Saturday night.

Republicans have accused the Chinese Communist Party, the dictatorship ruling the country, of deliberately concealing the virus’ spread. Chinese authorities threatened eight doctors with prison for trying to warn the world on social media about what would become a global pandemic.

The White House says that while China was hiding disease facts it was also buying up lots of medical equipment around the world. When COVID-19 began its killing spree, China’s propaganda machine went into action, making the unfounded assertion that the U.S. Army planted the virus in Wuhan.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, relied on the Chinese disinformation to downplay COVID-19’s threat to America.

“This is not a major threat for the people in the United states, and this is not something the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about,” he told NewsMax as late as Jan. 21, when the virus had already begun spreading on the West Coast.

Dr. Fauci told “Watters’ World,” “It was in January at a time when the Chinese were saying first that it was only going from an animal to a human and then when there were human cases that looked like they were … inefficiently transmitted. It was at that time in mid-January that we made the statement if in fact that’s true … then in fact it may not be something that is of a major threat outside of China.

“When it became clear … that it was very, very contagious in the sense of easily transmittable and it also had a high degree of morbidity and mortality — at that point it become very clear we were in for a problem.”

The World Health Organization, criticized by Republicans as in bed with Chinese rulers, repeated China’s disinformation with a tweet that said there was no direct evidence of human-to-human spread, even though physicians in Wuhan had been issuing warnings.

On Jan. 23, WHO said COVID-19 was not a global health emergency. It eventually declared it a pandemic.

