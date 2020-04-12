President Trump urged the public to social distance in his Easter message Sunday but said that America is “winning the war” against the coronavirus outbreak.

“This Easter will be much different than others because in many cases we will be separated — physically only — from our churches. We won’t be sitting next to each other which we’d like to be,” he said in a video message on Twitter. “We’re getting rid of the plague.”

Health experts are still unsure when the country will be able to return to normal, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director the National Health Institute, said Sunday he’s “cautiously optimistic” about reopening the country on a rolling basis potentially starting next month.

While many churches have turned to virtually streaming their services, others have fought for the right to remain open on Easter.

On Fire Christian Center, a Kentucky church, was granted a temporary restraining order that prohibited a stay-at-home ban on its drive-in Easter service.

Another church, Temple Baptist Church in Mississippi, sued the state for cracking down on the drive-in Sunday services it was hosting before Easter.

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

