President Trump said he’ll rely partly on “instinct” as he convenes a new task force this week to advise him on when to reopen the nation for business from the coronavirus crisis.

“There are a lot of things that go into a decision like that,” Mr. Trump told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro. “It’s going to be based on a lot of facts and a lot of instinct. Whether we like it or not, there is a certain instinct to it.”

The president said on Sunday that he sees hopeful signs on the medical front.

“A very good sign is that empty hospital beds are becoming more and more prevalent,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “We deployed 418 Doctors, Nurses and Respiratory Therapists from the hospital ship Comfort and the Javits Convention Center to hospitals in NYC & State. Have more bed capacity than was needed. Good!”

The president initially had hoped to reopen much of the country on Easter Sunday. But the administration extended social-distancing guidelines until the end of the month as the virus has spread, and 42 governors have issued stay-at-home orders advising people not to go outdoors unless to perform essential work or other duties.

In the previous three weeks, nearly 17 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits as the virus has closed restaurants, factories and retail shops. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses also have applied for emergency grants and loans to help them keep paying their workers and expenses.

The death toll in the U.S. on Sunday climbed to more than 20,000, with more than 530,000 people infected since the outbreak began. Mr. Trump said he wants to dedicate the nation’s recovery to the victims of the pandemic and their families.

“We’re going to rebuild it again, in honor of all those who perished,” the president told Ms. Piro on Saturday night. The people of our country have gone through a lot. But we’ll be back bigger and better and stronger than ever before. They want to get back to work. We have to bring our country back.”

The president will unveil on Tuesday a blue-ribbon, bipartisan team of doctors, governors, business leaders and administration officials to determine how and when to reopen the country’s economy after the crisis has eased.

“I’ll be making a decision reasonably soon,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re setting up a council now of some of the most distinguished leaders in virtually every field, including politics and business and medical.”

The president said he has a date in mind, but didn’t say whether he’s looking at May 1st or later.

“We’re looking at a date, we hope we’ll be able to fulfill a certain date, but we’re not doing anything until we know this country is going to be healthy,” he said during a White House press briefing on Friday. “We don’t want to go back and start doing it [quarantining] over again, even though it would be in a smaller scale.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he views May 1st as an “artificial” deadline.

“Look, everybody wants to get the country back on track as quickly as we can, as long as we do it in a safe manner,” Mr. Hogan said. “We’ve got this twin problem of this terrible health crisis where we’ve got tens of thousands of people dying, and yet we also have this incredible economic balance where we got … millions of people that are unemployed and small businesses being hurt everywhere.”

An adviser to Mr. Hogan’s state task force, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, has recommended the country be able to process 750,000 coronavirus tests per week before people go back to work in large numbers. The president disagrees, but Mr. Hogan said he probably won’t lift his stay-at-home guidance without widespread testing in place.

“I think widespread testing and contact tracing is going to be absolutely essential to finding out exactly where we are in this fight against this deadly virus,” Mr. Hogan said. “Dr. Scott Gottlieb is one of the smartest guys in America. He’s on our task force. I agree with him. I think most governors agree with that as well.”

The president has called it the biggest decision of his life.

“I only hope to God it’s the right decision,” Mr. Trump said. “I want to get it open as soon as we can. I’m going to make a decision based on a lot of different opinions.”

While the president didn’t say who will serve on the new task force, he mentioned several governors with whom he has worked well during the crisis: Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Andrew Cuomo of New York and John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, as well as Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio.

Among the administration officials expected to serve on the council are Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. New White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the former House lawmaker from North Carolina, is expected to lead the panel.

