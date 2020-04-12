Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for a study to track coronavirus cases in the state by race, saying his administration is dedicating most of its resources to help the hardest-hit communities.

The Republican governor also urged the federal government Sunday to consider Baltimore an emerging “hot spot,” as COVID-19 infections continue to rise there. He said Maryland is focusing assistance from the National Guard on boosting the health care infrastructure and testing in the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

“This disparity among African Americans is very disturbing,” Mr. Hogan said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “It’s where we’re directing all the resources.”

Data released by the Maryland Department of Health last week showed that black people have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Black people account for 52% of coronavirus deaths in the state, though they make up only 31% of its population.

The disproportional impact of the coronavirus on minorities is a national issue that Congress is addressing.

On Friday, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer wrote to the National Governors Association — which Mr. Hogan chairs — to request they urge the leaders across the country to collect data on the racial disparities as they combat the disease.

“Several of my colleagues and I in Congress are already working to raise awareness of these disparities and to find ways to spread the word in African American and Latino communities about the dangers of COVID-19 and the importance of social and physical distancing to stop its spread,” wrote Mr. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat. “Sadly, much misinformation that circulated in these communities early on in this crisis makes it even more critical that we act quickly to ensure that they have enough resources to fight back against the virus.”

Meanwhile in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed a top public health official to focus outbreaks of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities.

“These are our parents and grandparents. We have a special obligation to protect them, in addition to our responsibility to protect public health,” Mr. Northam said Friday at a press conference.

The Democratic governor tapped Dr. Laurie Forlano, a deputy commissioner for public health in the Virginia Department of Health who has been leading the coronavirus mitigation strategy, to lead a task force of other state agencies to accomplish three tasks:

• Ensure that nursing homes have the financial resources they need to combat the virus.

• Strengthen staffing and infection control measures at long-term care facilities.

• Keep those facilities and the public informed about where coronavirus cases are occurring.

Dr. Forlano said 525 cases, or about 10%, of the state’s coronavirus patients are residents and staff in a long-term care facility, and 32 deaths, or about 25%, of the state reported deaths from coronavirus are from that population.

On Saturday, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she is ordering all residents to wear face coverings while shopping at stores and riding the bus.

Ms. Alsobrooks, a Democrat, said she would sign an executive order that would make those requirements effective starting Wednesday, following measures by other jurisdictions to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“The safety and wellbeing of all Prince Georgians during this pandemic is my top priority,” the county executive said in a statement. “For the protection of employees who work in these establishments, as well as the customers who need these essential services, it is critical that each person does their part to cover their faces and minimize their exposure to others.”

The order will require residents to wear face coverings inside grocery stores, pharmacies and large chain retail establishments, as well as while riding “The Bus,” the county-run bus system. It also will require that the business owners and managers promote social distancing inside and outside their stores.

• Andrew Blake contributed to this report.

