Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called for a study to track the cases of coronavirus in the state by race, saying his administration is dedicating a majority of their resources to help the hardest-hit communities.

Mr. Hogan urged the government to consider Baltimore an emerging “hotspot” as cases continue to rise. He said Maryland is focusing the assistance from the National Guard on boosting its health care infrastructure and testing in the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

“This disparity among African-Americans is very disturbing,” the Maryland Republican said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “It’s where we’re directing all the resources.”

Data released by the Maryland Department of Health last week showed that African-Americans have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus. Black Marylanders make up 52% of coronavirus deaths in the state, though they’re only 31% of the population.

The racial impact of the coronavirus is a national issue, one that Congress is trying to grapple with.

On Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer wrote to the National Governors Association — which Mr. Hogan chairs — to request they urge the leaders across the country to collect data on the racial disparities as they combat the disease.

“Several of my colleagues and I in Congress are already working to raise awareness of these disparities and to find ways to spread the word in African American and Latino communities about the dangers of COVID-19 and the importance of social and physical distancing to stop its spread,” Mr. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, wrote. “Sadly, much misinformation that circulated in these communities early on in this crisis makes it even more critical that we act quickly to ensure that they have enough resources to fight back against the virus.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.