WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - An investigation was underway Sunday after a Delaware police officer shot and injured a 21-year-old man.

Wilmington police said in a news release that officers approached a “suspicious” vehicle parked partially on a curb just after midnight Sunday.

Police say the officers “engaged” with the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, and one officer discharged a gun, striking the man.

The news release said a firearm was recovered from the man but did not give further details about what led to the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The police officer was not injured.

Unspecified charges against the man were pending.

Police said an investigation into the shooting was underway and no further details would be released. The department did not immediately release the race of anyone involved in the incident.

