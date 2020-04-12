CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a suspect has been arrested in a pair of double homicides in Cincinnati, including two women whose bodies were found in an apartment.

Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale apartment shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Friday, police said, 28-year-old William Bowen III and 47-year-old Michael Eves were gunned down in Avondale.

Police said early Sunday that homicide detectives arrested 42-year-old Alto Miles at about midnight in the murders of the four victims. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could offer comment on the charges; a listed number for Miles couldn’t be found Sunday.

Authorities said the investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit.

