More than 580 crew members aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt are infected with COVID-19 with 92 percent of the sailors aboard the aircraft carrier having been tested for the coronavirus, Navy officials said Sunday.

The tests were negative for 3,724 crew members, officials said. More than 3,900 sailors have been moved off the ship and are currently in hotels and homes across the island of Guam, officials said.

Among those coronavirus patients in quarantine is Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commanding officer who was fired by now former Acting Secretary Thomas Modly. He resigned after flying to Guam and giving a profanity-laced lambasting of Capt. Crozier over the ship’s public address system.

On Sunday, Navy officials reported 890 coronavirus cases overall meaning more than half of that number is coming from the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.

