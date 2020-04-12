Between the District, Maryland and Virginia, there were over 2,200 new cases of the coronavirus reported this weekend and 67 new deaths from COVID-19.

Out of a population of 700,000, the District has 1,875 confirmed cases and 50 deaths from COVID-19; Out of a population of 6 million in Maryland there are 8,225 cases and 206 deaths; and in Virginia, there are 5,274 cases and 141 deaths out of a population of 8.5 million.

There are 493 people in the District and 456 people in Maryland who are in recovery from the virus. Virginia is not reporting that data.

For the first time, the Maryland Department of Health is sharing data by zip code. The 21215 zip code in Baltimore City has the most cases at 137, and the 20904 postal code in Montgomery County has the second most cases with 132.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation Saturday that gives localities the authority to remove or change Confederate statues in their communities.

“Racial discrimination is rooted in many of the choices we have made about who and what to honor, and in many of the laws that have historically governed this Commonwealth,” Mr. Northam said in a press release. “These new laws make Virginia more equitable, just, and inclusive, and I am proud to sign them.”

Mr. Northam also signed bills that repeal racist language from the Acts of Assembly and that start the process for replacing Virginia’s statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.