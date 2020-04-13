New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave high praise to President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his state, saying the president remains “amazingly accessible” and has “delivered” where it counts.

“If you do the right thing by New York, I’ll say it. And if you don’t, I’ll say it, and that’s the plain truth in this situation,” Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show Monday, referring to his often contentious relationship with the Republican president.

“He’s been good in delivering for New York,” the governor continued. “He’s delivered for New York. The Army Corps of Engineers, we built thousands of beds, he sent the Navy ship Comfort to New York — he has delivered for New York.”

Later in the wide-ranging interview, Mr. Cuomo described how easy it is for him to reach the president during this crisis.

“It’s amazingly simple,” he said. “And I’ll tell you, he’s been amazingly accessible. Either he gets on the phone, or he calls me back in 10 minutes. They call one number and then he has a person who answers who gets him. It’s been great.”

At one point in the program, Mr. Stern asked the governor whether Mr. Trump is “happy” that his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, contracted the coronavirus.

“I do not believe [that],” the governor replied.

Mr. Cuomo said that while Mr. Trump can be “vicious” against his brother, he highly doubts the president is reveling in his illness. In fact, he said, the president often asks about the CNN anchor’s well-being during their frequent phone calls.

“The president always makes a point of saying to me, ‘How is Chris? Is he doing OK?’ ” Mr. Cuomo said. “And that’s not in his usual character. You know, we’re not chit-chatty when we’re on the phone. But he always makes a point to say that about Chris and always remember my mother.”

