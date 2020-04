Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s presidential bid.

Mr. Sanders announced last week that he was suspending his bid for president, paving the way for Mr. Biden to take on President Trump in the November election.

Mr. Sanders said that he planned to work with Mr. Biden on pushing for liberal progressive policies.

