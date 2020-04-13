British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will abide by the guidance of medical professionals on when he should return to work after spending a week in the hospital with COVID-19, a spokesperson said Monday.

Mr. Johnson was discharged from the hospital Sunday after spending several days in the intensive care unit with worsening coronavirus symptoms. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has been filling in for Mr. Johnson since he was moved to the ICU.

“He was only released from hospital yesterday, and any decisions which he makes in relation to when he returns to government work will be following the advice of his medical team,” the spokesperson said.

They did not specify how long they expect the prime minister’s full recovery from the virus may take.

Mr. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, the diseased caused by the new coronavirus, on March 26 and had quarantined at his residence but was admitted to the hospital last Sunday after his symptoms worsened. He received oxygen treatment, but he had not required a ventilator.

He has since tested negative for the virus, The Associated Press reported.

The United Kingdom has reported 85,212 confirmed cases, 10,629 deaths and 303 recoveries from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Britain has a population of 66.4 million.

