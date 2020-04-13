CNN’s Chris Cuomo trashed his job Monday, saying he doesn’t think it’s worth his time.

The coronavirus-afflicted anchorman said on his SiriusXM program Monday that “I don’t like what I do professionally … I don’t think its worth my time any more.”

The 49-year-old host, according to an account of the show on the New York Post, also said he doesn’t like celebrity status, saying it requires him to hold back on the sort of “loser” who’d confront him in public, as he said happened Easter Sunday.

“I don’t want any of you to have the right to get in my face in front of my kids or to judge what I say or judge what I think,” he said. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living.”

Apart from lamenting having to tolerate public “a—holes,” Mr. Cuomo also poured scorn on his actual job as host of “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value,” he continued. “I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions … but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

His million-dollar job, he said, requires “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Mr. Cuomo attacked both parties on that score, describing the hosting chore as “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”

Predictably though, Mr. Cuomo attributed some of his venom about his job as the result of President Trump, whom he said he is tired of analyzing

“We all know [he] is full of s—t by design,” he said.

