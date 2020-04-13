President Trump has once again proven he can bypass the news media and take his message directly to the public.

Mr. Trump’s campaign has launched an aggressive, round-the-clock “virtual campaign” that includes online broadcasts and volunteer training, digital advertising and much messaging to distinct voter coalitions. Events this week include a “battle brief” for military veterans, a prayer call for evangelicals in Georgia, an outreach for Wisconsin Latinos with White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp and a “MAGA Momma” conference for women in Iowa.

Organizers now say the new outreach has already yielded 880,000 new volunteers and reached 17 million people since the online campaign began on Monday.

“It is a way to fight through the fake news filter and get President Trump’s message directly to the people. The Trump campaign has made a seamless transition to virtual campaigning in accordance with coronavirus safety protocols,” said Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager.

The campaign said it remains on track to surpass the voter contact numbers from the 2016 and 2018 election cycles despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel revealed also on Monday that the campaign and authorized joint fundraising committees raised $63 million in March — and more than $212 million in the first quarter of 2020, $56 million more than the final quarter of 2019. The total “haul” so far in the election cycle is now more than $677 million.

“The enthusiasm for President Trump and our party remains strong, and we continue to be all systems go toward November,” Ms. McDaniel said.

