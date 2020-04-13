President Trump on Sunday shared a post on social media calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force who is one of the leading public faces of the federal response to the outbreak.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up,” Mr. Trump tweeted, as he shared another post that said it was time to “#FireFauci.”

The other post also appeared to refer to comments Dr. Fauci had made earlier in the day about whether instituting social distancing measures earlier on could have saved more lives.

“Obviously, you could logically say, that if you had a process that was ongoing, and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that,” Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mr. Trump has been eyeing May for at least a partial reopening of some parts of the U.S. economy, though governors and local officials have been the ones officially moving to close nonessential businesses in their respective states and localities.

Dr. Fauci also said if you “turn the switch” in an “all-or-none” way, there’s a big risk of a rebound for the coronavirus, which has infected more than 557,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 22,000 people in the country.

“I agree if that, all of a sudden, we decide, OK, it’s May whatever, and we just turn the switch on, that could be a real problem,” Dr. Fauci said. “And everybody knows that. So, it’s going to be something different from that.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.