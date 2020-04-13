French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said the government will extend the country’s coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions until May 11.

In a televised news conference, Mr. Macron said that while there have been signs that the virus’ spread is slowing, the country was not “sufficiently ready” for the scope of the outbreak.

“Hope is coming back, but nothing is certain,” he said.

Restaurants, bars and public spaces will continue to stay closed across the country until at least mid-July, while schools are expected to gradually reopen starting May 11, Mr. Macron explained.

France has closed its borders to all non-European Union countries for the foreseeable future in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious disease caused by the new coronavirus.

He said the restrictions will be enforced by the police, and anyone who goes outside is required to carry a permit that confirms their reason for leaving their home.

France has confirmed 133,685 cases of COVID-19, 14,986 deaths and 28,001 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. France has a population of 65.2 million.

