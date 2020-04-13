SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. qualified for the Republican primary ballot on Monday, joining Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and ex-GOP chair Thomas Wright.

Huntsman made the cut hours before the deadline after the coronavirus crisis ended the typical strategy of knocking on doors to gather signatures. Gov. Gary Herbert, who is not running again, allowed candidates to gather signatures remotely through a fairly lengthy process aimed at ensuring integrity of the system.

Campaign spokeswoman Abby Huntsman said in a statement the situation showed the need for reforms to allow for voter participation in the election process. Huntsman will now pivot to swaying undecided voters with a plan to recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak as he works to campaign to reclaim the post he left in 2009.

Republican voters will have more than three choices on the primary ballot, though. Candidates can also qualify by convincing party delegates at the GOP convention later this month. Ex-House Speaker Greg Hughes, businessman Jeff Burningham and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton are among the candidates also vying for the Republican nomination.

