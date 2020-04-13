Without much ado, Sen. Bernie Sanders walked away from the 2020 presidential race, presumably to resume his duties as the socialist lawmaker from Vermont. His exit has caused jubilation in the third party sector, and some potential headaches for the Democratic Party.

“Thousands upon thousands of people are exploring the Green Party as a possible home now that Bernie has suspended his campaign for president. The timing was a bit of a surprise, but we’re happy to report an explosion of new sign-ups and volunteers in our grassroots party. We’re moving quickly to connect these new allies into the fight for grassroots democracy, social justice, ecological wisdom and non-violence,” proclaims the Green Party — which immediately put out a welcome mat for Sanders supporters.

The Greens now report that contributions to their cause tripled after Mr. Sanders left the race while hashtags #Demexit and #GreenEnter trended nationally on Twitter. The party tweaked its style to attract Sanders supporters who delighted in the robust style and brusque rhetoric of their political hero — something that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is not likely to master.

The Greens are ready to rumble, and it could prove worrisome to establishment Democrats.

“The Democratic Party leadership has yet again maneuvered to smother their own progressive wing and is already trying to lower the expectations of those who have been radicalized. We are working overtime to connect with these passionate activists,” declares national Green Party co-chair Gloria Mattera.

“It’s time for people to see that backing progressive candidates in the Democratic Party is a dead end, whereas building the Green Party would allow candidates we believe in to have a shot at winning general elections, running as Greens. These progressive candidates can’t win their race if they’re not even allowed to get to the starting line,” says fellow party co-chair Justin Beth.

THE FAUCI STORM

Multiple news organizations relish reporting that President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, are at odds over the coronavirus pandemic. Even the media does not know the outcome of this clash of the titans. Headlines from the last 24 hours:.

“Time to #FireFauci: Trump retweets a call for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s dismissal” (USA Today); “Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response” (New York Times); “Fauci at the center of conservative storm” (The Hill); “Trump retweets call to fire Fauci amid coronavirus criticism” (CNN); “Can Trump fire Anthony Fauci?” (NBC News); “Why the Trump-Fauci tension matters” (Washington Post); “Dr. Fauci: I’m ‘humble enough’ to know other coronavirus solutions exist” (New York Post).

THE HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE DIVIDE

Politics influences just about everything, including choice of medication. Rasmussen Reports took a poll following President Trump’s endorsement of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

The survey found that just 31% of Americans would take the drug.

“Politics rules these days even when it comes to personal health. While 53% of Republicans say they would take hydroxychloroquine if diagnosed with COVID-19, just 18% of Democrats and 28% of those not affiliated with either major party agree,” the pollster noted.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was conducted April 8-9.

MR. CAIN HAS A SAY

The coronavirus has done a number on the U.S. economy. One entrepreneur and former presidential hopeful, however, is relieved that President Trump is in charge of righting things.

Herman Cain cites the $2.2 trillion CARES stimulus bill which includes low-interest business loans, emergency unemployment benefits and direct relief payments to the public.

“President Trump’s affinity for nixing costly, time-wasting regulations has come in particularly handy during this crisis,” writes Mr. Cain in an essay for Real Clear Politics, noting that coronavirus vaccines and antibody tests have been fast-tracked in the process.

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is “completely out of his depth” on such matters, Mr. Cain said.

“During this trying time, our country is truly fortunate to have a business-minded leader who understands the value of government restraint and the power of the private sector — and we’ll be even more fortunate to have him guiding our recovery in the aftermath of this unprecedented crisis.’

Mr. Cain is former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, a talk-radio host columnist, and chairman of The New Voice Inc., a business consultancy.

NOT CURRENTLY THE PRESIDENT

Not so long ago, Democrats dreamed that film superstar George Clooney would run for president, wife Amal Clooney by his side, The press deemed the pair ideal for the role — “global citizen models” much like former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama.

Those Democratic dreams did not quite pan out.

At the moment, the Clooneys just spent $112,000 on a two-story playhouse for their 2-year-old twins, complete with zip line, air conditioning, and a life-size stuffed giraffe, this according to The Sun, a British tabloid. The juvenile hideaway also has a kitchen and bathroom. Of interest; The creative team on the project included Michael S. Smith, who redesigned the Oval Office for Mr. Obama in 2010.

POLL DU JOUR

• 91% of U.S. adults have a positive opinion of the U.S. Postal Service; 91% of Republicans and 91% of Democrats agree.

• 79% overall have a positive opinion of the Centers for Disease Control; 84% of Republicans and 77% of Democrats agree.

• 77% overall have a positive opinion of the Department of Homeland Security; 80% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats agree.

• 65% overall have a positive opinion of the Department of Justice; 76% of Republicans and 50% of Democrats agree.

• 46% overall have a positive opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); 77% of Republicans and 528 of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center survey of 1,003 U.S. adults conducted March 24-26 and released Monday.

