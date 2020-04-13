More than a million mail-in ballots were sent to the wrong addresses by elections officials in 2018, according to a new analysis Monday that challenged state and local officials’ rush to embrace mail-in voting amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election watchdog, compiled data from the Election Assistance Commission and said 1.1 million ballots were deemed undeliverable in the most recent federal election, out of 42.4 million ballots mailed.

More than 430,000 others were rejected by elections officials, and more than 10 million — about a quarter of those sent — “unaccounted for,” according to the data.

PILF said that should be a warning to officials rushing to figure out if they can move to mail-in voting as one way to ease chances of COVID-19 infections spreading by voters massing at polling places.

“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe,” said J. Christian Adams, president of PILF and a former Justice Department official.

He said each of those unaccounted ballots is a chance “for someone to cheat” in an election, and that absentee ballot fraud is tough to investigate, but is the most common type of election fraud.

“The status quo was already bad for mail balloting. The proposed emergency fix is worse,” Mr. Adams said.

President Trump has said he believes mail-in voting would doom Republicans in future elections.

But a number of state officials in both parties see it as the best option at a time when the country may not be back to normal for the 2020 elections.

Five states already conduct all elections by mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah.

A number of other states allow absentee or early voting by mail, to varying degrees, including Arizona, Florida and the three Rust Belt states where Mr. Trump flipped states to win the 2016 election.

Former first lady Michelle Obama jumped into the debate over mail-in voting Monday, announcing she’s making it her new project to expand voting options including mail-in voting and early voting.

Last week’s primary election in Wisconsin sparked a major debate.

The governor had tried to postpone the contest, then tried to expand the ability of people to send back absentee ballots after the actual day of the primary, arguing that so many people had demanded ballots in the last days that not all of them could be mailed out in time.

Courts at the state and federal level curtailed those plans, sending tens of thousands of people to the polls amid social distancing directives.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.