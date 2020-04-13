A U.S. Navy sailor aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died from complications related to the coronavirus, Navy officials said Monday.

More than 580 crew members aboard the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier are infected with COVID-19, with 92% of the sailors aboard having been tested for the coronavirus.

“The Sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 (local date) died of COVID-related complications on April 13,” the Navy said in a statement.

Officials did not disclose the name or information of the sailor, who is believed to be the first active-duty service member to die of the coronavirus.

More than 3,900 sailors have been moved off the ship and are currently isolated in hotels and homes across Guam.

Among the patients in quarantine is Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commanding officer who was fired by now former acting Secretary Thomas Modly.

Mr. Modly resigned after flying to Guam and giving a profanity-laced lambasting of Capt. Crozier over the ship’s public address system.

On Sunday, Navy officials reported 890 coronavirus cases across the branch, with more than half of that number coming from the USS Roosevelt.

