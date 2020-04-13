Nick Sandmann says his life changed forever on January 18, 2019, when the media falsely demonized him during a Covington Catholic High School trip to the Lincoln Memorial.

The teenager recently spoke to Fox Nation’s Lara Logan for her “No Agenda with Lara Logan” series when he detailed seemingly irrevocable perception of him among the public, given the coverage of his face-to-face meeting with activist Nathan Phillips at the March for Life.

“Everywhere I go, there is someone that will point me out,” Mr. Sandmann, 16, told the host after a brief visit to the spot where it all happened.

Outlets portrayed the young man as racist for smiling after Mr. Phillips walked up to him while beating a drum in his face.

CNN also reached an undisclosed legal settlement with Mr. Sandmann in January.

“People began to stare at Nick and it became uncomfortable,” Ms. Logan said of her time with the Kentucky teen, Fox News reported Monday. “He was mindful of the death threats and bomb threats against him.”

“Does that happen all the time?” the host asked.

“It happens everywhere I go,” he replied. “From in my community to different parts of the country. Everywhere I go, there is someone that will point me out. …

“[This will last] probably forever. It’s a constant threat and it’s a terrible threat. But you can’t choose to live your life in fear or they’ve won and they robbed you of your life.”

