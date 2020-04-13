The command for protecting the U.S. stateside has sent an order telling public affairs units to release photos of troops in action “to reassure the American public they don’t have to worry about homeland defense” during the COVID-19 era.

“Showing the U.S. and Canada are fully capable of providing homeland defense for their countries, despite COVID-19, serves to help deter any one who would seek to take advantage of the situation,” said the April 8 order from U.S Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD).

Northern Command, based in Colorado Springs, is leading the Defense Department’s fight in the states against the coronavirus, which has killed over 22,000 Americans.

Public affairs should produce “images of military members performing their duties, either homeland defense or DSCA [defense support of civil authorities] …. proper PPE [personal protective equipment] and, or social distance are preferred,” says the order obtained by The Washington Times.

“NORAD and USNorthCom components subordinates and associated units should continue to capture imagery of military personnel performing their duties,” the order said.

