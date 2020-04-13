Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday suggested deploying the country’s army to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases continues to increase.

Moscow has been the hardest-hit Russian city by the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and has implemented strict lockdown precautions in an effort to slow the spread. Residents can only leave their homes to go to the grocery store or pharmacy, to walk their dog or for an urgent medical need.

The country has sent additional medical equipment to several countries, including Italy and the U.S., to help tackle the crisis. But Russian officials have said that if needed, the country expects the U.S. to return the favor.

“You need to use this experience, of course, and bear in mind that all these options, including the options of the defense ministry, if needed, can and should be involved here,” Mr. Putin said during a televised news conference, noting the use of the military in other European countries.

It remains unclear how the troops would be utilized if deployed.

Russia has reported 18,328 confirmed coronavirus cases, 148 deaths and 1,470 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Russia has a population of 144.5 million.

“We see that the situation is changing almost daily and, unfortunately, it is not changing for the better,” Mr. Putin said.

While Russia has reported notably lower infection rates and death tolls from the virus than the rest of Europe, experts have warned the country remains in the earlier stages of the virus’s spread.

“The number of sick people is increasing, including more and more cases specifically of the severe form of the disease,” Mr. Putin said. “The next few weeks will be decisive in many respects.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.