PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A series of shootings and stabbings around Philadelphia has claimed the lives of three men and a woman and wounded several other people, including a toddler.

Police say a 47-year-old woman was stabbed “multiple times in the head” shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in west Philadelphia. She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

During a fight on the street just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the Hunting Park neighborhood of north Philadelphia, a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and a 33-year-old was stabbed four times in the head.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head in a crashed Porsche in south Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Monday to a property in northeast Philadelphia’s Juniata neighborhood and found a 28-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, a 52-year-old critically injured with a gunshot wound to the back, and a 58-year-old man kneeling in another room with gunshot wounds to the arm and torso.

At about 9:15 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man was shot at least once in the back of the head while driving in north Philadelphia and later died at a hospital. A 2- or 3-year-old boy was shot in the arm.

No arrests were announced in any of the homicides; a suspect was arrested in the north Philadelphia stabbing.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.