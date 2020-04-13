Spain on Monday began to loosen its coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the country continues to see reductions in the number of new deaths and infections from the disease.

The country, which has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, is starting to allow some construction and manufacturing businesses to reopen after being forced to halt for nearly a month in an effort to reduce the virus’ spread.

Interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser that the “health of workers must be guaranteed. If this is minimally affected, the activity cannot restart.”

Despite the positive step towards fully reopening the country, bars, restaurants, shops and public spaces will remain closed until April 26, Reuters reported.

Spain has reported the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 169,496. The country has reported 17,498 deaths, and 64,727 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Spain has a population of 46.9 million.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.