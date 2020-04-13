The Supreme Court is planning to hear oral arguments in nearly a dozen challenges next month via teleconferencing due to the ongoing coronavirus threat, including the case over President Trump’s financial records and tax returns.

A live audio stream will be available for the media.

The cases are set to be heard from May 4-13, according to a statement from the court’s public information office.

Other cases scheduled for that period involve a new challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive coverage and employment discrimination charges against a religious employer.

The move comes after the court canceled oral arguments in March and April due to the pandemic.

The most eye-catching cases that were scheduled during that period were disputes over congressional authority to subpoena banking documents and other private financial records from Mr. Trump’s businesses, as well as a challenge over the validity of a subpoena out of New York to obtain the president’s tax returns.

Moving the hearings is quite rare, though it has happened in the past.

The court postponed arguments in 1918 during the Spanish flu epidemic. A court spokesperson also noted calendars at the court were changed in 1793 and 1798 over yellow fever.

Court staff is working remotely in some capacities to limit the number of people in the building, which has been closed to the public amid the outbreak.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.