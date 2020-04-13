The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee said Monday that the RNC, the campaign and Mr. Trump’s associated committees raised more than $212 million in the first quarter and started April with more than $240 million on hand.

The collective haul to date is more than $677 million — $270 million more than where President Barack Obama stood at the same point in his 2012 reelection campaign.

Americans can see Mr. Trump is leading the country through a “serious crisis” and are responding with continued enthusiastic support, said Trump campaign manager Brad Pascale.

“Joe Biden, Democrats, and the media continue to oppose his every action, but the people know that President Trump is fighting for them so they are fighting for him as well,” Mr. Parscale said.

The coronavirus outbreak has upended traditional political campaigning, as Democrats and Republicans vie for campaign cash and attention outside the typical channels of in-person fundraising and events.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has pivoted to holding “virtual” fundraisers, with one event last week bringing in about $150,000.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont ended his presidential bid last week, leaving Mr. Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on Mr. Trump in November.

