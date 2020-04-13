The Honest Elections Project said Monday it will spend $250,000 on an ad campaign attacking Democratic attempts to change election laws.

The election watchdog group’s 30-second ad, “Hard to Cheat,” will run on television and online and blames Democrats for the chaos surrounding the April 7 state election in Wisconsin. A bitter court battle about whether and how to postpone the Wisconsin election amid the coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines did not stop Tuesday’s election, the results of which are expected to become public on Monday afternoon.

“Democrats didn’t think they could win so they tried lawsuits, changing the rules, even canceling the election,” a narrator says in the ad. “They created chaos. It’s wrong. The responsible solution: Clear election laws, vulnerable people protected with expanded absentee voting, fraud prevented. … The bottom line: It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat.”

The election watchdog is also focused on combating efforts advocating for exclusive vote-by-mail. Honest Elections Project executive director Jason Snead said states need to take temporary action to expand absentee voting to enable vulnerable voters can participate in the coming elections.

“Politicians and activists are exploiting this crisis to push a political agenda that would permanently change our democracy, including risky new voting schemes like a national all-mail-election,” Mr. Snead said. “That plan invites chaos and election fraud and is the wrong direction for the nation. Voting-by-mail is less secure than voting in person, so it’s common sense that we need to strengthen election integrity measures that protect every vote.”

One leading proposal that involves greater vote-by-mail comes from Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Ron Wyden of Oregon, who are pushing for emergency legislation to fund states’ endeavors to reach quarantined voters. The Democratic duo has partnered with the progressive group Stand Up America to advocate for quick action now that will lead to longer-term changes.

The Democratic senators are the lead authors of the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020, which focuses on expansions of early and absentee voting capabilities. Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Wyden’s legislation would require states to give downloadable and printable absentee ballots to voters who request but do not obtain absentee ballots for the 2020 election. Then, in 2022, the bill would make the U.S. Election Assistance Commission create a downloadable and printable version that everyone could use.

