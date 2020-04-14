CHICAGO (AP) - Dozens of immigrant children living in three Chicago-area shelters tested positive for COVID-19 and the number could increase as test results come back, officials said Tuesday.

The Chicago-based Heartland Alliance operates the shelters where children in the custody of the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement are waiting to be released to a relative or legal guardian. By Tuesday, 37 of 69 children had tested positive, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Heartland officials called their prognosis “very good,” but didn’t say if any children, all under age 18, had been hospitalized.

Federal officials stopped placing children in states including New York and Washington because of concerns related to the coronavirus. Heartland officials said they stopped taking new children last month, have added nurse practitioners and staff members are taking precautions like wearing gloves and masks.

Officials with the Heartland Alliance’s National Immigrant Justice Center called for speeding up family reunification, saying in a statement that they were “’deeply concerned about the health and wellbeing of the children who are infected, as well as that of other children and shelter staff who have been exposed.”’

A message left Tuesday for the Office of Refugee Resettlement wasn’t immediately returned.

