By - Associated Press - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A woman repeatedly stabbed her mother during a dispute inside their home, authorities said, leaving the mother in a medically induced coma.

Alexis Wilson, 30, was arrested Sunday at the Downingtown home where the two women live, authorities said. She’s charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other counts, and it wasn’t known Tuesday if she’s retained an attorney.

When police arrived at the home, authorities say the officers found Wilson holding a large knife, but she apparently was not injured. Her mother was found face down in the living room and had suffered at least 10 stab wounds to her neck, back and cheek.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the stabbing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide