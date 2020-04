Former President Barack Obama plans to come off the sidelines Tuesday to throw his support behind Joseph R. Biden’s 2020 White House bid.

The pending endorsement, reported by The Washington Post, comes a day after Sen. Bernard Sanders publicly backed Mr. Biden.

Mr. Obama has stayed silent during the Democratic primary race, opening the door for President Trump to raise doubts about the Obama-Biden alliance after they spent eight years together in The White House.

