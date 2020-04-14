Joseph R. Biden has expanded his lead over President Trump in a head-to-head matchup in Arizona, according to a new poll that found the president’s supporters are more enthusiastic about supporting him.

The OH Predictive Insights survey released Tuesday found Mr. Biden with a 52% to 43% lead over Mr. Trump, with 5% of voters undecided.

“What is interesting is the incredibly small margin between Trump’s ceiling and floor of support against Biden,” said Mike Noble, Chief of Research at Phoenix-based public opinion polling and market research company OH Predictive Insights. “Trump’s biggest pain-point is in Maricopa County and will need to triage that if he hopes to carry Arizona’s eleven Electoral College votes come November.”

The poll also showed Mr. Trump’s supporters are far more energized, with 70% of Trump backers saying they were “extremely enthusiastic” compared to 60% of Biden backers.

“If Coronavirus is still rampaging through the country in November, campaigns may struggle to turn out voters on Election Day,” said Jacob Joss, an analyst at OHPI. “That task is going to be made even more difficult if a candidate’s supporters are not enthusiastic about voting for them in the first place.”

