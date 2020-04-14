The death toll from the coronavirus in Britain could be roughly 15% higher than the reported figures, new data released Tuesday shows.

Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that an additional 6,235 people who had died by April 3 in spaces such as nursing homes, had mentions of COVID-19 on their death certificates, Reuters reported.

“When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of COVID-19 on the death certificate, including suspected COVID-19, as well as deaths in the community,” said Nick Stripe, a statistician for the ONS.

Britain has reported 89,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, 11,347 deaths, and 323 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Britain has a population of 66.6 million.

