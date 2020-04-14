The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons announced Tuesday that the country’s parliament intends to hold some proceedings as early as next week, after suspending activity for four weeks due to the Easter break and coronavirus mitigation efforts.

The centuries-old institution plans to hold several proceedings virtually in an effort to prevent the virus’ spread amongst its politicians and staff, and continue work on plans for economic stabilization, Reuters reported.

“Planning for certain parts of House business to be taken virtually is progressing well,” said Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the 650-member elected lower chamber, in a letter to lawmakers.

She explained oral questions and statements will be conducted through a video link and be broadcasted live each day Parliament is in session.

“The scale of the challenge means there are bound to be bumps along the way, but once these proceedings have been judged to be delivered in a satisfactory and sustainable way, then the House can consider extending the model to other proceedings,” Ms. Hoyle said.

The development comes just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital with worsening coronavirus symptoms that caused him to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Mr. Johnson, who on March 26 tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was released Sunday and has since been resting at his residence while foreign minister Dominic Raab has deputized in his place.

Britain has reported 89,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11,347 deaths, and 323 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Britain has a population of 66.6 million.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.