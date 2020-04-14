Social restrictions and lockdown measures in France due to the coronavirus have pushed reconstruction for Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral even further, despite already running months behind schedule.

The prized Parisian church became engulfed in flames on April 15, 2019, resulting in the collapse of its iconic spire and significant damage to one of its landmark towers. It has been suspected that an electrical short circuit or a cigarette butt caused the fire that began in the attic of the structure.

“The restoration phase will no doubt begin during 2021,” said Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, the rector of Notre-Dame, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Work on the building had been slated to begin last fall, but rough winter storms in France and an investigation into lead that was discovered after the fire had set construction back several months.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced an extension of the country’s mandated coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions until at least May 11. The extension has caused an additional delay in the construction plans and an increase in costs, but the restoration team is reportedly looking at ways to return a limited number of workers before the restrictions lift.

France has confirmed 144,441 cases of COVID-19, 15,748 deaths and 29,098 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. France has a population of 65.2 million.

In a televised news conference, Mr. Macron said while there have been signs that the virus’ spread is slowing, the country was not “sufficiently ready” for the scope of the outbreak.

“What’s important is that we can breathe life back into the cathedral, that the archbishop can return, that we can pray inside once more and sing a beautiful Te Deum,” Rev. Chauvet said.

“All that is the cathedral’s outside beauty, its damaged stones, its gargoyles, the spire, all that we can do [at a later date.]”

