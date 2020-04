The D.C. Department of Health has reported 15 new deaths from the coronavirus, the most recorded in the District in a 24-hour period.

Of the recent deaths were the city’s youngest victims of the coronavirus to date, who were 31 and 37.

The total number of D.C. residents who have died from COVID-19 is 67, and there are 103 new cases, bringing the total cases to 2,058 out of a population of about 700,000.

